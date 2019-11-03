Agents seeking information after two bears found shot to death

ST. MARY- Agents from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are seeking leads in the case of two black bears that were illegally killed in St. Mary Parish.

According to a release, a citizen alerted authorities on Feb. 14 about a dead black bear that was located off Humble Canal in a marshy area about 10 miles south of Franklin. Agents responded to the scene and later found another dead black bear about a mile and a half away from the first report.

A necropsy revealed that both adult male bears were shot and illegally killed between Feb. 2 and Feb. 4.

Multiple agencies are teaming up to offer a reward totaling $5,500 to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the illegal killing of the bears.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killings can call 1-800-442-2511 or use LDWF’s tip411 program.