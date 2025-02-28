73°
Agents recover body of boater who went missing early Tuesday morning
BELLE ROSE - Friday morning, agents recovered the body of a 38-year-old who went missing early Tuesday while fishing in lower St. Martin Parish.
The man, later identified as Seth A. Falcon, of Pierre Part, was found near the site of the crash.
Falcon went missing sometime early Tuesday morning or possibly overnight Monday. His boat was found crashed, believed to have collided with a pylon in the water and thrown him from the boat and into the water.
His dog was found on a nearby platform and reunited with his family.
