Agents nab elusive bear in West Baton Rouge neighborhood

PORT ALLEN - Wildlife and Fisheries agents captured a slippery black bear that paid multiple visits to a West Baton Rouge neighborhood this past week.

On Sunday, the 200-pound male bear sat up in a tree for the entire day, even after Wildlife and Fisheries agents tried to tranquilize it. Around 9 p.m., it climbed down to snack on some cinnamon buns left on the ground and disappeared into the night.

Monday, he was back in the same yard, likely looking for more sweets. Later that night, he was spotted two miles north near the Placid plant, which is where Wildlife and Fisheries set up a trap to safely relocate the big fella.

The trap worked! Bear has been relocated to Atchafalaya basin @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/fA5T2mmgHF — Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) April 28, 2021

One neighbor offered up his theory for why the bear kept returning.

“Back in the levee, the water is high. So it must be his environment is getting flooded, so he’s trying to find land where he can set up or something,” Joe Saia said.

Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed Wednesday morning that the bear had been lured into a trap and safely captured.

LDWF has said it plans to relocate the bear to the Atchafalaya Basin.