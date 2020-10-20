87°
Agents looking for person who illegally killed 12-foot gator
PRAIRIEVILLE - Authorities are looking for a person who apparently killed an alligator with a crossbow in Ascension Parish.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the 12-and-a-half-foot gator was found dead Monday in Bayou Manchac near Alligator Bayou. The agency said the animal appeared to have an arrow sticking out of its head.
The arrow used to kill the gator was described as a 20-inch carbon express carbon crossbow arrow with green and white fletching.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 1-800-442-2511 or the tip411 app.
