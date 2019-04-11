66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Agents arrest 58 in undercover sex trafficking sting at NCAA tournament

2 hours 27 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 April 11, 2019 6:30 AM April 11, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: USA Today

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Authorities say more than 50 people were arrested in a sex trafficking sting operation centered around college basketball's Final Four weekend in Minneapolis.

Officials announced the charges Wednesday against 47 people for felony solicitation of a minor and 11 for sex trafficking or promotion of prostitution, USA Today reports. Agents were able to rescue 28 people, including one minor, from "trafficking situations."

During the five-day operation, undercover agents posed as minors or sex buyers on social media. Investigators then arrested the suspects when they arrived at a prearranged meeting place.

“While the eyes of the basketball world were focused on the court at U.S. Bank Stadium, some were attempting to hide in the shadows of our great community, trafficking and exploiting women and girls, inflicting unimaginable physical and emotional harm, and profiting from pain,” said St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell.

Click here for the full press release from law enforcement.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days