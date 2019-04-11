Agents arrest 58 in undercover sex trafficking sting at NCAA tournament

Photo: USA Today

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Authorities say more than 50 people were arrested in a sex trafficking sting operation centered around college basketball's Final Four weekend in Minneapolis.

Officials announced the charges Wednesday against 47 people for felony solicitation of a minor and 11 for sex trafficking or promotion of prostitution, USA Today reports. Agents were able to rescue 28 people, including one minor, from "trafficking situations."

During the five-day operation, undercover agents posed as minors or sex buyers on social media. Investigators then arrested the suspects when they arrived at a prearranged meeting place.

“While the eyes of the basketball world were focused on the court at U.S. Bank Stadium, some were attempting to hide in the shadows of our great community, trafficking and exploiting women and girls, inflicting unimaginable physical and emotional harm, and profiting from pain,” said St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell.

