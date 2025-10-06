AG responds to Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus call for State Police investigation in Kyren Lacy case

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus on Monday requested an investigation into the Louisiana State Police after a lawyer for former LSU football player Kyren Lacy disputed trooper statements that led to Lacy's arrest on a negligent homicide charge in January.

"The new information, including video footage and witness statements, appears to contradict earlier conclusions that led to criminal charges against Mr. Lacy prior to his untimely death," the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus said in a statement.

Lacy killed himself just days before he was to appear in court on an accusation that he caused the death of Herman Hall, 78, along La. 20 in Chackbay in December 2024. Last week, attorney Matt Ory said the player did not cause the crash that left Hall dead, and that Lacy's car was "approximately 72 yards in front of him."

Ory, in an interview with HTV10 in Houma-Thibodaux, released a video showing that a green Dodge Charger driven by Lacy was a significant distance behind the crash that killed Hall.

"In the conclusion of the district attorney's report, [LSP] gave the impression that Kyren Lacy was actively passing vehicles when the crash occurred, which is incorrect," Ory said in the interview with HTV 10.

Ory also provided body-cam footage of a trooper getting a statement from the driver of a truck involved in the crash at a later time, which shows the trooper directing the driver to include that "you had to slam on your brakes to avoid that Charger."

The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus said it hopes to see LSP investigated following this new evidence, which Ory would have likely presented at Lacy's court date that was scheduled a few days after he took his own life.

"The people of Louisiana deserve confidence that every investigation conducted by our law enforcement agencies is guided by truth, integrity, and justice—not bias, shortcuts, or the need to quickly assign blame. The inconsistencies surrounding the Kyren Lacy case demand an immediate and transparent review. We are requesting an internal investigation because we believe that a truly independent inquiry—free from internal influence—is essential to restore public trust," LLBC Chair, Rep. Edmond Jordan, said.

"Kyren Lacy’s family, and the people of Louisiana, deserve clear answers. If errors were made— whether intentional or not—they must be acknowledged and corrected. The credibility of our justice system depends on it,” Jordan's statement continued.

Attorney General Liz Murrill said that she has "been in touch with Louisiana State Police about independently reviewing all the witness statements and evidence in this case."

During the weekend, the Louisiana Democratic Party urged legislators to introduce a law to protect people against false reporting from law enforcement after the footage and Ory's statement caused widespread skepticism in how LSP handled the investigation.

The proposed investigation into LSP comes more than six years after Ronald Greene died in trooper custody while pleading for mercy and raising his hands. The U.S. Department of Justice also opened an inquiry into LSP in 2022. In May, findings alleging excessive force were redacted.