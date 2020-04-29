Ag Center creates tool to safely connect community with local farmers amid COVID-19 crisis

BATON ROUGE- Supporting your local farmers during the shutdown is just a click away with a new brand new tool.

"Farms especially have lost a lot of their market, restaurants especially, even those that are open have very limited capacity and schools are a big one as well," Johannah Frelier with the LSU Ag. Center said.

Frelier has compiled a state-wide list of local farms, butchers, and distributors providing farm-fresh food.

"It was just an effort to create a tool for consumers to actually be able to find produce during this time because a lot of these businesses are still open and they've adopted super safe and innovative practices."

The directory does not contain farms that supply large chains like grocery stores, but businesses that are tucked away in our community.

Many sellers are now incorporating home delivery, curbside pickup, and drive-thru farmers markets.

"We have a map showing where they all are, but below that is a directory. So we have every farm, distributor, market and their hours, where they're located, what they're selling, where they're selling it."

You can find the directory here: http://www.ldaf.state.la.us/covid-19/