Afternoon Storms Return Sunday

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Dry conditions will extend through this evening, as clouds break leading to mostly clear skies tonight and into Sunday morning. Temperatures will be dropping into the 70s around 9PM, as overnight lows reach near 71°. Some areas along the Mississippi-Louisiana border could drop into the upper 60s near 6AM. Winds will stay calm through Sunday, as clouds will build through the morning hours. These clouds will lead to the development of some isolated storms through the afternoon until 6 PM. Some cells could be strong, but the majority of the action should stay south of the I-10 corridor. Temperatures will break into the 80s by 9AM, as highs peak near 91°. Heat index values will be near 98° during the afternoon.

Up Next: Rain chances stay slight on Monday, before enhancing a bit through the midweek. Drier and warmer conditions are poised to return on July 4th and 5th.

The Tropics: No tropical cyclone activity is expected during the next 5 Days.

THE EXPLANATION:

We were in between two localized low and high pressures today, which helped to keep parishes and counties near highway 61 dry and sunny. The bigger picture finds a strong Bermuda High creeping into the Gulf from the east, which will push more moisture onshore on Sunday. The high will continue to press west and near the Gulf Coast, keeping enough Gulf moisture moving inland to allow for afternoon isolated showers and storms to develop through the midweek. The high will finally break through and onshore on Thursday, which will provide dry and hot conditions to wrap up the workweek.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

