Afternoon showers and another round overnight

Keep an eye on the sky. Showers and storms will bubble up all over the viewing area this afternoon.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: We will start dry again today before the rain starts to build in the afternoon. Once it starts, it will be on and off through the evening and overnight hours. Areas north and west of Baton Rouge have better chances to see rain today, in fact, everyone should look out for a shower. Any storms that form could pack a punch with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and a heavy downpour. If you are caught in a storm, it could slow you down on your way home from work. Before the rain, temperatures will get up to near 93 and overnight temperatures will be near 76. A few rumbles of thunder could wake you up overnight tonight too.



Up Next: Friday rain will start earlier in the day. Rain will move into the northern part of our viewing area in the late morning hours and make its way south through the afternoon. Everyone should look out for a shower or two. Temperatures will stay in the very low 90s. The rain will wrap up before the sun goes down and overnight temperatures will be near 76. Saturday will have a few afternoon showers and storms, but it will not be a total washout. Rain will again hold temperatures to the low 90s.

The Tropics: Tropical Depression Eleven has not yet gain tropical storm status. The system is a small complex of storms with a defined center of circulation. It is forecast to move west-northwest, but it is not expected to impact our local forecast. See the latest forecast cone here.



From the National Hurricane Center:

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Eleven was located near latitude 12.9 North, longitude 47.9 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days followed by a turn toward the northwest late this weekend or early next week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

