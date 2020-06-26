Afternoon showers and Air Quality Alert

Thank you for keeping yourself save during this week’s severe weather. Today our only severe threats will be in terms of air quality.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Expect a few showers to bubble up in the afternoon hours, but we will be mostly dry. Plenty of sunshine behind a dusty haze will put high temperatures near 90 this afternoon, but it will be very humid. Overnight lows will be near 74.

An *AIR QUALITY ALERT* has been issued for the Baton Rouge area for Friday. A high concentration of Saharan Dust combined with warm temperatures and light morning winds will reduce pollutant dispersion and enhance low level ozone formation. Therefore, air quality levels will be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in the Baton Rouge area. READ MORE about what to do and how to help by clicking here.

Up Next: Saturday will be a similar story to today, but we can expect larger rain coverage throughout the day, about 40%. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday have between a 20%-30% chance for afternoon rain and temperatures will be in the low 90s. Any showers will be capable of gusty winds and frequent lightning. When it’s not raining, it will be muggy and overnight lows (or not so lows) will be near 74 degrees.

The Tropics: No active advisories.

THE EXPLANATION:

An upper level trough will move offshore today and in its place a ridge will build northward for the weekend. A high pressure center over the norther Gulf will contribute to drier conditions today. Peak heating hours are likely to initiate convection for some areas on Friday afternoon. A more typical summertime pattern will begin on Monday with showers and thunderstorms possible each afternoon. Gusty winds and frequent lightning will be a daily threat.

--Marisa

