After years of service EBRSO mourns loss of K-9 Mylo

EAST BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of the department's K-9s.

"It is with a heavy heart we say goodbye to K9 Mylo after almost a decade of dedicated service," the department said.

Mylo passed away "due to medical issues."

The department also lost another K-9 earlier this year. Jumma died in February during emergency surgery to remove a tumor from her spleen.