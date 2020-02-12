After wreck, airlifted driver dies at hospital

LIVINGSTON - A Baton Rouge man was killed in a single-car accident in Livingston Parish Thursday night, according to Louisiana State Police.

The wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. on LA Hwy 63 south of LA Hwy 449. Crash investigators say Louis L. Gurka, III, 55, wasn't wearing a seatbelt when his SUV drove off the road and hit a culvert, before going airborne and rolling over several times.

Gurka was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, where he died from his injuries. Investigators believe driver impairment may have been a factor in the crash.