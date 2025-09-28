After WBRZ reports, sheriff asks State Police to investigate deputy

PORT ALLEN – State Police is investigating a West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputy highlighted in two WBRZ Investigative Unit reports over the last week.

The investigation surrounds West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputy Ben Arceneaux. Arceneaux has been accused of stalking and sexually harassing women while on duty.

Sheriff Mike Cazes told The Advocate newspaper, he asked troopers to investigate after WBRZ reports and questions about how his office handled an internal investigation into Arceneaux.

Cazes has repeatedly ignored WBRZ requests for comment related to the station’s reports.

State Police told WBRZ Saturday, "LSP received an official request from Sheriff Cazes of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office to investigate accusations of sexual assault by a deputy. The investigation has been assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigation."

Ahead of the initial story on WBRZ and WBRZ.com, Cazes’ department hired an out-of-town law firm to unsuccessfully fight a public records request filed by the WBRZ Investigative Unit for records tied to the agency’s completed investigation into the deputy. When documents were released, they were heavily redacted.

The documents indicate Arceneaux stalked a woman, placed his hand against her throat and grabbed the hair on the back of her head. The documents are heavily redacted but the victim and her family told WBRZ that Arceneaux stuck his penis in her face and made her perform oral sex.

Additional complaints have been made following the story.

Click HERE to watch the first story about the investigation.

Click HERE to watch the second story and hear from women who said they were victimized.

