After Voting Rights Act case arguments, concerns over diminished minority representation rise

2 hours 22 minutes 19 seconds ago Saturday, October 18 2025 Oct 18, 2025 October 18, 2025 3:56 PM October 18, 2025 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
CBS News

WASHINGTON (AP) — For decades, the faces of American politics have grown more diverse by nearly every measure, especially as racial minority communities gained political representation after longtime legal disenfranchisement and violent discrimination.

But after some Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism about a key provision of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a landmark law that civil rights leaders credit with enabling pluralistic democracy in the U.S., Black lawmakers, civic leaders and organizers fear that the faces of the nation’s elected representatives may soon return to a time before hard-fought civil rights gains.

Justices on Wednesday heard oral arguments in Louisiana v. Callais, a case that scrutinizes whether Section 2, a part of the Voting Rights Act that bars discrimination in voting systems, is constitutional.

Rep. Cleo Fields, who represents the Louisiana congressional district at the heart of the case, sat in the courtroom as the justices questioned attorneys on both sides of the case. He said he hopes the scope of the ruling’s impact would give justices pause about whether to gut the law.

