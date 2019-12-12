After two hours battling million-dollar house fire, firefighters find man trapped inside

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Fire Department battled an especially destructive blaze on Highland Road, near its intersection with Dentation Drive.

The house fire broke out early Thursday morning, and officials say that after using an aerial truck to wrestle with the blaze for nearly two hours, they discovered a victim trapped inside of the burning home.

The victim was immediately taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries.

The fire department says the home, estimated to be worth $1.5 million before the fire, was a total loss.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown, but updates will be provided as firefighters continue to investigate the incident.