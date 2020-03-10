After today, showers taper and temps warm

Scattered showers will taper by tonight. Warmer and muggy conditions will prevail through the week.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Tuesday will continue the possibility for scattered showers and perhaps an embedded thunderstorms. No heavy rain or severe weather is expected. High temperatures will return to the mid 70s with southeast winds of 5-10mph. Expect fewer showers overnight, but dense fog could develop with low temperatures in the mid 60s.

Up Next: Wednesday and Thursday will bring lower rain coverage, about 10 to 20 percent, and perhaps a bit more sunshine. On Friday, a weak disturbance to the northwest could lead to isolated showers returning but the expectation is for this system to fizzle leading into the weekend. Another weak front will drop in from the north on Sunday. Perhaps the bigger weather story in that time period will be well above average temperatures. Several afternoons to end the week will take a run at 80 degrees with muggy overnight low temperatures in the mid 60s.

THE EXPLANATION:

A cold front will dissipate north of the forecast area Tuesday, but it along with the associated mid level trough will promote scattered showers, mainly north and west of the Baton Rouge area. An embedded thunderstorm is possible, though unlikely and will not be severe. Patchy fog could then develop tonight. The caveat will be the amount of clearing that occurs as cloud cover would prevent radiation fog but advection fog could still advance inland from the marine areas especially with a stalled, decaying front just north of the area. The coverage in showers will remain just spotty/isolated through the remainder of the week as a series and minor disturbance race by to our north. With no significant frontal passages and ongoing onshore flow, temperatures will be rather warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows in the mid 60s. An upper level low will weaken as it moves into the Midwest Friday into Saturday. The associated surface frontal system will run into an upper level ridge over the Gulf of Mexico, which will dampen rain development as it approaches the local area. However, isolated to scattered showers will be carried in the forecast given the presence of a front. There may be a slight uptick in the number of showers by Sunday as yet another weak front tries to move through.

--Josh

