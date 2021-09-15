After threatening to 'unenroll' noncompliant students, LSU president says he doesn't plan to do that

BATON ROUGE - LSU has no plans to unenroll hundreds of students who missed the university's deadline for reporting their vaccination status last week, despite threatening to kick them out if they did not promptly comply.

On Wednesday, LSU President Dr. William Tate IV said the school still had about 400 students out of compliance with the reporting requirements. The university last reported on Sept. 10, the day of the deadline, that about 1,000 students had not yet met those requirements.

In the days leading up to that deadline, LSU warned that students who did not report their vaccination status or submit proof of a COVID test by then would be "unenrolled from LSU and receive a prorated tuition refund."

Tate was in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, meeting with President Joe Biden on Wednesday to discuss LSU's coronavirus "mitigation strategies." Tate said during a virtual news conference held at the White House that no students have been kicked out so far.

“We had 400 still not in compliance, but have been calling those students to get them in compliance. The goal isn’t to expel but to get students to comply,” Tate said.

LSU added that 80 percent of on-campus students and 70 percent of faculty and staff have shown proof of getting at least the first shot of the vaccine.