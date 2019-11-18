After sudden departure earlier this month, LB Michael Divinity back at LSU practice Monday

BATON ROUGE - A major component in LSU's defense in the first half of the season may be back soon.

On Monday, linebacker Michael Divinity was spotted at the Tigers' practice. Divinity was seen participating in practice and running drills alongside the rest of the team.

Divinity left the team earlier this month, with Coach Ed Orgeron citing "personal reasons" as the cause. At the time, Divinity had said he planned to return to the team soon.