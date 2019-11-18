65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

After sudden departure earlier this month, LB Michael Divinity back at LSU practice Monday

1 hour 40 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, November 18 2019 Nov 18, 2019 November 18, 2019 4:21 PM November 18, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A major component in LSU's defense in the first half of the season may be back soon.

On Monday, linebacker Michael Divinity was spotted at the Tigers' practice. Divinity was seen participating in practice and running drills alongside the rest of the team.

Divinity left the team earlier this month, with Coach Ed Orgeron citing "personal reasons" as the cause. At the time, Divinity had said he planned to return to the team soon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days