After shocking NY arrest, Avenatti faces court in California

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - Attorney Michael Avenatti faces a hearing in federal court in California on charges he fraudulently obtained $4 million in bank loans and pocketed $1.6 million that belonged to a client.

The brash lawyer known for representing porn star Stormy Daniels in legal battles against President Donald Trump is expected at a hearing Monday in the Orange County city of Santa Ana. Avenatti has long faced allegations from a former client and a former partner that he was hiding money to avoid paying what he owed.

Now, federal authorities are adding their voices to that chorus, with the specter of a long prison sentence. Avenatti is charged with wire and bank fraud.

He was arrested last week in New York on unrelated extortion charges and released on $300,000 bail. He says he expects to be exonerated.

