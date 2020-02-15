After setting world record Mondo Duplantis tops it again

64°
GLASGOW, U.K. -  Former LSU track and field star Mondo Duplantis broke his own record.

Duplantis, 20, set an indoor pole vault world record of 6.17 meters on Feb. 8 beating the previous record of 6.16 meters.

On Saturday Duplantis broke the world record he set by clearing 6.18 meters at a meet in Glasgow.

