59°
Latest Weather Blog
After setting world record Mondo Duplantis tops it again
GLASGOW, U.K. - Former LSU track and field star Mondo Duplantis broke his own record.
Duplantis, 20, set an indoor pole vault world record of 6.17 meters on Feb. 8 beating the previous record of 6.16 meters.
On Saturday Duplantis broke the world record he set by clearing 6.18 meters at a meet in Glasgow.
MONDO RONDO— LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) February 15, 2020
World Record of 6.18 meters ??#GeauxTigers #BornToFly #ForeverLSU
?? @GPVS2017
pic.twitter.com/dfpLXU3AaU
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tiger fans ready for another season at Alex Box Stadium
-
Krewe of Artemis rolls through downtown Baton Rouge Friday night
-
Three juveniles arrested, identified in teen's murder near Mall of Louisiana
-
Brusly High junior leaves positive, handwritten notes on every student's locker
-
Brazen thieves caught on video at local shopping center