After searching for over three months, investigators nab man accused of sexual assault

Willie Bell was arrested after being accused of oral sexual battery. Photo: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (mugshot)

BATON ROUGE - Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say a 21-year-old man is accused of oral sexual battery against a child.

According to an official report, the incident occurred in October of 2019 when a 13-year-old girl asked to borrow Willie Bell's headphones and he allegedly took advantage of the situation by attempting to force her to engage in oral sex with him.

The teenager told investigators she tried to fight Bell off and eventually told a family member about what happened.

Investigators say the girl's family member corroborated this claim.

Deputies report that they searched for Bell for at least several months, but were unable to apprehend him until Thursday, March 5.

Bell was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he is being held on a $40,000 bond for a charge of oral sexual battery .