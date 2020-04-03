76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities question teen after second fire at Broadmoor United Methodist Church

7 hours 16 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, April 03 2020 Apr 3, 2020 April 03, 2020 6:16 AM April 03, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Sources say investigators are questioning a teen in connection with a fire at Broadmoor United Methodist Church.

For the second time this week, fire crews responded to an early morning blaze at the popular Mollylea Drive church on Friday around 4:30 a.m.

Upon their arrival members of the Baton Rouge Fire Department found the church's office on fire. 

Officials say the incident did not result in any injuries and the church's sanctuary was not severely damaged though "light smoke" did make its way into the area. 

Investigators say an arsonist set another one of Broadmoor United Methodist Church's buildings on fire Wednesday, April 1.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days