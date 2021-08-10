91°
After responding to call about 'active shooter' on school grounds, Tennessee officials find no shooter, victims

1 hour 49 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, August 10 2021 Aug 10, 2021 August 10, 2021 11:46 AM August 10, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
A Tennessee high school was evacuated and placed on lockdown after authorities received an August 10, 2021 call about an active shooting situation.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tennessee- A school in northeast Tennessee was temporarily placed on lockdown and evacuated after local authorities received a phone call about an "active shooter" in the building on Tuesday morning.

But shortly after responding to the call deputies found neither any injured victims nor a suspect inside of the school, according to CNN.

The call was made just before 8 a.m. and it was regarding an alleged shooting situation at Volunteer High School in the city of Church Hill.

The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office sent deputies to the scene of the reported incident, where the officials found no evidence of an active shooter.

Later in the morning, the Sheriff's office said their investigation into the call is ongoing.

