After police chief was ousted for misconduct, Plaquemine set to name interim replacement

Kenny Payne

PLAQUEMINE - City officials are poised to name an interim chief of police after Chief Kenny Payne resigned following his malfeasance conviction last month.

According to a special meeting agenda, the Mayor and Board of Selectman will vote Tuesday on a resolution naming Robert Johnson III as the interim chief. Johnson previously worked in the department as assistant chief and later took on a job in the city government.

Johnson would take over the role pending a special election to decide a long-term replacement for Payne, who was charged with trying to solicit sex in exchange for favors.

The allegations against Payne were laid out in a series of WBRZ Investigative Unit reports earlier this year.