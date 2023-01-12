After police chase left teens dead, La. lawmaker planning legislation that would regulate pursuits

BATON ROUGE – A state lawmaker says he plans to introduce legislation during the upcoming session that would better regulate police chases.

State Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, told WBRZ he’s in the early stages of writing the proposed legislation and hopes it can be signed into law during the upcoming legislative session.

The idea came after a recent police chase that killed 17-year-old Maggie Dunn and 16-year-old Caroline Gill. Liam Dunn, Maggie’s brother, was seriously injured.

Addis Police Officer David Cauthron hit the car the three were in during a chase of Tyler Zanders, who allegedly stole a car from a family member. The crash happened in Brusly.

An attorney representing the family of Caroline recently said he would support any legislation that would affect how police chases are conducted.

“We have a system and that system failed, top to bottom side to side,” attorney Jarrett Ambeau said during a recent press conference. “We're here to hold the system accountable and bring about real change that saves young lives. That saves innocent lives in the future.”

The Legislative session begins April 10.