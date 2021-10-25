After pandemic hiatus, parade season ready to roll again in 2022

BATON ROUGE - It may still be a few months away, but parade-deprived Louisiana is anxious for Mardi Gras.

The entire season, canceled this year due to COVID, is planning a come back for 2022.

"I don't think we're going to have a problem. I think things are getting better," Spanish Town President Robert King said. "A lot of people are starting to realize they can come out and live life again. We got a lot of positive feedback from people. We have to move forward. We can't sit and wait."

King says a parade and ball are in the works—theme to be determined.

His confidence in it happening is high, as big events have started to return already—like LSU football and Southern homecoming.

Even more reassuring, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell tweeted no decisions have been made yet, but plans are in motion.

"We are looking forward to Mardi Gras 2022 coming back and returning to the city of New Orleans, and the only thing that would prevent that from happening is if we slip back and make the wrong turn," Cantrell said.

That wrong turn, being a resurgence in COVID, which could very well happen, but parade crews are ready to make accommodations.

"If people would like to wear masks, they can wear masks. It's not going to be a requirement unless the city tells us it's a requirement," King said.

"We are going to do the best can as we always do to have a safe parade," said Pat Shingleton, who organizes the only parade canceled twice—The Wearin' of the Green.

"I think that after a two-year absence of a marvelous event for this city and in these neighborhoods, I think our parade participants are anxious. I think that they are ready to get out and enjoy the day."

Mardi Gras falls on Mar. 1 in 2022.