After national, local incidents authorities expected to announce gun safety program

BATON ROUGE - Following the recent rash of mass shootings across the country and gun-related incidents in our area, local leaders are trying to step up their anti-violence efforts.

Overnight, authorities were called to a shooting on Rosenwald Road that sent one person to the hospital. Tuesday, police began investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a local boxer.

Justin Thomas, 35, was shot outside Bennie's Bar on North Street. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Two other homicides were reported over the Labor Day weekend.

Wednesday morning East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, and East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux will hold a press conference informing the public on their gun safety/anti-gun violence program.