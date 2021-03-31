57°
After months of issues with used car dealer, man gets new ride following call to 2 On Your Side

Wednesday, March 31 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Weiss

BATON ROUGE - Ever hear the phrase "if it sounds too good to be true, it usually is"? That's the case after a man bought a car that took him on a bumpy road.

Corey Montgomery reached out to 2 On Your Side recently about a car he bought from a used car lot in Baton Rouge. He was having trouble getting his title and license plate from the salesman.

"Once I realized I couldn't get the paperwork and stuff, the title and all that, I stopped paying them," Montgomery said. "I paid them to do all that. It was all in the contract."

Montgomery says he bought the car from a used car lot on Florida Boulevard in June 2020. He was told he'd have his plate and title within two months. He never got them.

He contacted 2 On Your Side in March, and the problem was resolved soon after.

"I called everybody," he said. "Nobody seemed to make no move, but when I got in touch with you it was simple. You kept me posted on everything that was happening, and a week and a half later everything was done."

The salesman reimbursed the money he spent on the car, and Montgomery went shopping somewhere else.

