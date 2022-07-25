Latest Weather Blog
After months-long wait, Tigerland bridge finally poised to reopen
BATON ROUGE - Crews have seemingly finished work on a new bridge at the entrance to Tigerland, putting an end to a months-long saga that saw college students trying—and sometimes failing—to cross a precarious pit in order to reach their favorite bars.
A Facebook post from popular Tigerland bar Fred's showed workers putting the finishing touches on the bridge. The post also thanked the construction company for getting the project done on time.
City officials say once the finishing touches are done and striping is complete, the intersection will completely reopen, possibly as early as Monday afternoon.
Mark Armstrong, a mayor's office spokesperson, told WBRZ "the Bob Pettit Boulevard Bridge to Tigerland could reopen soon, maybe today even. Crews are doing some final restriping work now. The original schedule for the project was to be complete by the end of July, with work not affecting a football season."
