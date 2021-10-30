After Michigan State win, stock rising for Mel Tucker's move to LSU

Photo: Mel Tucker

BATON ROUGE - After a No. 8 ranked Michigan State beat No. 6 Michigan 37-33 Saturday, rumors are resurfacing that Spartans head coach Mel Tucker will be heading to Baton Rouge once his season is over.

Sources say nothing has been confirmed, but stock in the 49-year-old coach moving to Louisiana is rising.

At the beginning of his career, Tucker worked for Nick Saban at Michigan State, moved and coached at Miami, and returned to Saban's coaching staff in 2000 at LSU.

In 2005, Tucker started his NFL coaching career but then returned to college football in 2015 and coached under Saban at Alabama.

Tucker gave an interview on Monday, and he did not confirm nor deny any rumors about him moving to LSU.

“My focus is on the upcoming game against the school down the road,” he told the Detroit Free Press. “That's where my concentration and my focus is, and I really appreciate you understanding that.”