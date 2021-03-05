After life-threatening crash, Tiger Woods told police he didn't remember driving

LOS ANGELES, California - Star golfer, Tiger Woods, is still recovering from injuries sustained in a frightening February 23 car accident that occurred in Rancho Palos Verdes, near Los Angeles, and according to reports, the award-winning athlete told authorities that he had no memory of the incident.

According to CNN, shortly after the crash, Woods told sheriff's deputies that he had no recollection of driving or how the accident happened, according to a Los Angeles County affidavit for a search warrant of the vehicle's black box.

The wreck occurred around 7 a.m. when his Genesis SUV hit a "Welcome to Rolling Hills Estates" sign, crossed a center divider and traveled more than 150 feet across the shoulder of the road through shrubbery and uprooted tree before coming to a stop on the driver's side, according to the affidavit.

Woods walked away from the wreck with multiple fractures and compound fractures to his right leg as well as cuts to his face, the affidavit said.

CNN goes on to say that official documents say Woods regained consciousness before sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene of the crash and was found seated in the driver's seat of the vehicle with blood on his face and chin. It was there that Woods told the deputies he had no recollection of driving or how the collision occurred.

"The deputies asked him how the collision occurred. Driver said he did not know and did not even remember driving," the affidavit read. "Driver was treated for his injuries at the hospital and was asked there again how the collision occurred. He repeated that he did not know and did not remember driving."

According to CNN, a deputy named Johann Schloegl also said a witness approached the vehicle after hearing the crash and noticed Woods was "unconscious and not responding to his questions."

First repsonders said there was no evidence Woods was impaired by drugs or alcohol, CNN notes.

The SUV was not owned by Woods, but was a loan from the sponsor of the golf tournament he'd hosted the previous weekend. The LA County Sheriff's Office told CNN in a statement earlier this week it executed a search warrant for the black box in the courtesy vehicle.

The data kept in the box, along with "several data recording modules" in the vehicle, "may provide information regarding the use of brakes and the accelerator by the driver" in addition to other factors that could determine the cause of the crash, the affidavit said.

Schloegl told USA Today reporters that the search warrant was just due diligence and he didn't consider the probe a criminal investigation.

"If somebody is involved in a traffic collision, we've got to reconstruct the traffic collision, if there was any reckless driving, if somebody was on their cell phone or something like that," Schloegl told the network. "We determine if there was a crime. If there was no crime, we close out the case, and it was a regular traffic collision."

Authorities have also said they believe the crash was "purely an accident" but they would have to pull the black box event recorder from the vehicle to make that determination.