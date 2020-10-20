76°
After lawsuit, Shreveport to pay millions for emergency repairs
SHREVEPORT — A judge presiding over a lawsuit against Shreveport ordered millions of dollars of payments Monday to two companies for emergency work on a sewerage system.
According to local news reports and The Associated Press, Pulley Construction and Yor-Wic Construction sued the city of Shreveport earlier this year after they weren’t paid.
The city and the companies reportedly reached an agreement late last month and, under a judge’s order announced Monday, Pulley will get almost $5.4 million; Yor-Wic, just over $3.7 million.
The City Council was expected to authorize the payments at a special meeting Tuesday.
