Latest Weather Blog
After his 4th arrest, ex-police officer will remain jailed without bond
BATON ROUGE - A former narcotics officer who's been booked four times in the span of a few months will not be allowed to bond out of jail after his latest arrest.
Ex-BRPD officer Jason Acree is accused of taking drugs that were seized by the department and smashing evidence while on duty, but Acree's most recent arrest came in May after he was caught drag racing with guns and drugs in his car.
Acree has been jail for 8 weeks, and EBRDA’s office is asking to revoke his bond.— Brandi B. Harris (@BrandiBHarrisTV) July 22, 2021
His attorney says that his behavior back in May reflected the stress he was under b/c of his arrests and says he was on his way to work when he was arrested for drag racing. @WBRZ
On Thursday, a judge ruled that Acree, who's been held in jail for eight weeks, will continue to be jailed without bond.
He was first arrested in February after he was implicated in an internal corruption investigation at BRPD. At the time, Acree was accused of taking marijuana from an evidence locker and giving it to a friend.
Trending News
Between that first arrest and his most recent charges, Acree was booked twice more as investigators uncovered more of his alleged wrongdoing at BRPD.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston to close Parish offices due to COVID-related staffing shortage
-
More apartments and retail coming to Highland Road after a Metro Council...
-
Louisiana reports more than 5k new COVID cases Wednesday
-
'Tip of the iceberg': Sheriff hoping for more arrests in million-dollar unemployment...
-
Lawmakers end historic veto session without overriding any of governor's vetoes