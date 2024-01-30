After girls fight at a Baton Rouge middle school; police seek charges for adults who joined the fray

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police plan to arrest and charge two adults who showed up at Park Forest Middle School to join a fray that initially just involved several girls.

An East Baton Rouge Parish School District spokesman said that several female students were involved in an altercation about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Two parents went to campus and became involved in the fight, spokesman Perry Robinson said.

Robinson said there were no injuries.