After girls fight at a Baton Rouge middle school; police seek charges for adults who joined the fray
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police plan to arrest and charge two adults who showed up at Park Forest Middle School to join a fray that initially just involved several girls.
An East Baton Rouge Parish School District spokesman said that several female students were involved in an altercation about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Two parents went to campus and became involved in the fight, spokesman Perry Robinson said.
Robinson said there were no injuries.
