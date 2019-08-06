After flood delays, repairs to Sherwood Forest Boulevard to resume this month

BATON ROUGE - City officials say the ongoing repairs to Sherwood Forest Boulevard will soon get back underway after high water along the Mississippi River halted the project for more than a month.

The city announced Tuesday that the material needed to finish repaving the roadway are now on their way and should arrive in about two weeks. The project will resume as soon as the supplies land in Baton Rouge.

Once resumed, the project should take another month and a half to complete, officials said.

The asphalting will be done during overnight hours.