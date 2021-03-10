Latest Weather Blog
After five-year hiatus, cheesy fan favorite returns to Taco Bell's menu
Taco Bell is giving fans what they want by reintroducing a classic to its menu.
The fast food chain is bringing back its Quesalupa following a five-year hiatus.
The Quesalupa, which combines the cheesy traits of a quesadilla with a crispy chalupa shell to create a double layer filled with seasoned beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and a dollop of sour cream, originally debuted in 2016.
Satisfyingly cheesy and refreshingly inexpensive at only $2.99, the fan favorite will relaunch nationwide on Thursday, March 11 for a limited time release.
A combination meal, which includes a Quesalupa, two crunchy tacos and a large drink, costs $6.99.
But the relauched version is slightly different from the original in that it has 50% more cheese — a mixture of melted pepper jack and mozzarella — than its predecessor.
According to CNN, the fast food chain began testing the new version in September at some locations in Knoxville, Tennessee.
