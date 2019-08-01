88°
After early release, victim apparently targeted in Zachary shooting
ZACHARY - Authorities are investigating a reported shooting in Zachary.
The incident happened before 6:30 a.m. Thursday at a house on Chestnut Street. No injuries were reported.
Authorities believe the victim was targeted. Officials say the shooting may be a form of retaliation after the victim was released from jail after serving a reduced sentence for a previous shooting.
No further information about the shooting was immediately made available.
