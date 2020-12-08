Latest Weather Blog
After considerable planning, Phase I of Greenwood Park's redesign begins Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - The Capital City's Recreation and Park Commission (BREC) is making significant progress in its goal to redesign East Baton Rouge Parish's most spacious park.
On Tuesday, Dec. 8 city-parish leaders will convene at Greenwood Community Park for a groundbreaking ceremony that will initiate the start of construction work to remodel the park.
BREC aims to see the north Baton Rouge/Baker adjacent location transformed into a site of breathtaking natural beauty that invites outdoor activity via a network of multi-modal trails that lead guests to the Baton Rouge Zoo and to other features of the park.
The park's reimagined look was created with the assistance of Torre Design Consortium, Ltd., and its master plan was approved in September of 2019.
The actual rebuilding of the new park is expected to take place in phases, and Tuesday's ceremony marks the start of Phase One's construction.
Click here for additional details on the 600-acre site.
