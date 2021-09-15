After being displaced by Ida, Southeastern football takes on road warrior mentality

HAMMOND - For the first time since Hurricane Ida, the Southeastern football team returned home to practice. The Lions are going to have to be road warriors this year, as their first five games are all away from home.

"These guys been on the road, man... It's a tough situation for him because there was a lot of uncertainty. While we were gone, nobody knew the damage that they had at home and what the lack of power even water, along with their families. You know keeping up with their families knew how they were going through some things. So, this was a tough situation but to be back at home. The campus is pretty much cleaned up. I think the city's done a heck of a job getting the power back up, so the guys are excited. They're happy to be back," Southeastern Head Coach Frank Scelfo said.

The resilient Lions have overcome so much adversity this year that quarterback Cole Kelley believes the team is closer than ever.

"This team, extra special group man. I mean I say that with 100-percent genuineness. This group is real special. We've been through a lot, and there's nothing that the world can throw at us that we can't handle. I truly believe that after this pandemic, after the hurricane everything you know, there's nothing that we can be... Once you deal with real life issues like that as a team and get through them as a team, then stuff on the field seems a lot easier and a lot smaller to deal with," quarterback Cole Kelley said.

For a team with aspirations of winning a conference title and making a deep run into the postseason, the good news for the Lions is that their last six games are at home in Strawberry Stadium.