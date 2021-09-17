86°
After being displaced by Ida, Saints expected to return to Superdome in week 4

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints will finally return to the Superdome more than a month after Hurricane Ida forced the team out of New Orleans.

Coach Sean Payton said the team will be back in their home stadium after finishing back-to-back away games over the next two weeks. That would put the Saint back in the dome on Oct. 3 for the team's week four match-up against the New York Giants. 

The Saints were forced to play their week one home game against Green Bay in Jacksonville this past weekend due to widespread power outages across New Orleans caused by Hurricane Ida. The team will next take on the Panthers in North Carolina this Sunday and then the Patriots at New England in week three.

