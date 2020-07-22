91°
After bar exam cancellation, La. Supreme Court says candidates can practice law if they meet certain requirements

45 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 July 22, 2020 11:20 AM July 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

A week after the coronavirus forced Louisiana to cancel its bar exam, the state Supreme Court says certain "qualified candidates" will be allowed to practice without taking the test.

According to the announcement from the Supreme Court Wednesday, those candidates will be allowed to practice law if they meet all of the other usual requirement, complete 25 hours of continuing legal education and finish the state bar association's Transition Into Practice mentoring program by Dec. 31, 2021.

"The additional educational and mentoring requirements enacted in today’s Order for those Qualified Candidates who elect the emergency admissions option will serve as guardrails to ensure the competency and integrity of the newly-admitted attorneys during their first year of practice," the Supreme Court said in a statement.

Registered applicants who do not meet the definition of “qualified candidate” will still have two opportunities to take the bar examination in a one-day, remote format on Aug. 24, 2020 and Oct. 10, 2020.

