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After asking public for help, Central Police Department identifies man who connected to hit-and-run
CENTRAL — The Central Police Department asked the public for help identifying a man who may have information related to a hit-and-run on Monday.
The following picture was captured on April 8, around 5:30 p.m. at the Shell gas station on Joor Road. According to Central Police, the minor hit-and-run happened shortly after the photo was taken along Lovett Road near the Shell station.
Within a few hours of posting, Central Police said the case was closed.
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