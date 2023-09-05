After arrest in teen's killing at high school football game, WBR sheriff plans news conference to discuss case

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge sheriff plans to release more details Tuesday related to the shooting that left a 16-year-old dead at a high school football game over the weekend.

The sheriff's office scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in the case. It comes just a day after deputies arrested the suspected shooter, 18-year-old Jarrettin Jackson II.

You can watch the news conference live on Channel 2, WBRZ+ and the WBRZ YouTube channel

Investigators believed Jackson shot and killed 16-year-old Ja'Kobe Queen around halftime of the Port Allen High-Brusly High football game Friday night. The department said the shooting stemmed from an argument, but it was unclear whether Queen was the intended target.

Another victim, a 28-year-old woman, was struck in the arm and survived.

Jackson is facing charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.