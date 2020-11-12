After active hurricane season residents in flood-prone areas want updates on prevention projects

DENHAM SPRINGS - Dave Wilcox of Denham Springs gets nervous every time a storm develops in the Gulf Of Mexico.

"The Cajun Navy saved our lives off of this front porch. We had to sleep out in the car for three days," Wilcox said.

Wilcox's neighborhood is filled with empty homes that were damaged in the 2016 flood. Though his home is raised and did not suffer from too much damage, Wilcox says he thought the high water would end his life.

"We get flashbacks and we get very concerned," Willcox said.

But Wilcox isn't the only one worried about the water.

"Flooding is a huge concern, and what we're trying to do is prevent future flooding," Livingston Parish Councilman Shane Mack said.

Mack's main concern is the Amite River, which was the main source of flooding in 2016.

"We'll keep everybody informed at all times on what projects that we have on the books to prevent future flooding," Mack said.

Mack placed an item on Thursday night's council meeting agenda to discuss these river projects, including potential dredging.

With several tropical storms and hurricanes making landfall in the state in 2020, Mack says it's only a matter of time before another heads their way.

Engineers attending Thursday's meeting plan to inform the public and council of what is being done to avoid future flooding on the Amite River.