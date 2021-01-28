57°
After a full calendar year of not playing, Baton Rouge CC gets first win over Oakleaf Post Grad

Wednesday, January 27 2021
After COVID shut down their season for a full 365 days, Baton Rouge CC men's hoops got their first win of the 2021 season over Oakleaf Post Grad 74-71.

