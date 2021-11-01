After 9-year-old dies in hospital, driver arrested a second time in violent crash

Photo: WWLTV

GRETNA - A man accused of causing a crash that left a 9-year-old girl seriously hurt last week was taken into custody again on Monday after the child died in the hospital.

The arrest comes more than a week after the Oct. 22 wreck on LA 23 in Gretna that sent 9-year-old Abigail Douglas to the hospital that night.

Louisiana State Police reported Wendell Lachney, 58, rear-ended the vehicle that Douglas was riding in at high speed and forced it to slam into the back of a pick-up truck.

Lachney was also taken to the hospital but suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was released from the hospital that same night and booked for first-degree negligent injuring, reckless operation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, open container and seatbelt violation. He bonded out of jail the next day.

State Police says Douglas remained in the hospital and ultimately died from her injuries on Oct. 24. A warrant was signed for Lachney's arrest on a vehicular homicide charge later that same day.

Lachney was arrested Monday, Nov. 1 and booked into the Jefferson Parish jail.