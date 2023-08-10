After 7-year-old was hit by school bus, teens allegedly followed & threatened driver

BATON ROUGE - Two teenagers were arrested after they allegedly chased down a school bus that had hit their 7-year-old relative Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sherwood Street and Plank Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the child was hit while trying to cross the street on a bicycle, and his injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

Some witnesses told police the bus was moving slowly, headed east, at the time.

Two teenage family members reportedly became "irate" and threatened the bus driver, who left the scene for the safety of herself and the other children on the bus. The BRPD said the teens got into another car with an unknown driver and began following the bus after bringing the 7-year-old and their mother to a nearby hospital.

The bus driver called for law enforcement, who were able to arrest the two teenagers as they tried to cross the median at Evangeline Street near I-110 and approach the bus. Though a passenger or passengers on the bus told the driver they thought they saw a gun, no weapon was found.

The teens -- a boy and a girl -- were arrested for obstruction of a roadway and simple assault.

The bus driver is not facing charges, according to BRPD. A spokesperson for IDEA Charter Schools said the bus driver has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the crash and released the following statement.

"We are still investigating the incident, and working with law enforcement as they continue their own investigation. All other questions should be referred to law enforcement."