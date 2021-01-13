After 2 years, BRPD says it has exhausted all leads in Nessa Hartley's murder

BATON ROUGE- This week marks two years since Janessa Hartley was gunned down in the driveway of a home in Sherwood Forest as she dropped a friend off who was celebrating her birthday.

Two long years later, and Baton Rouge Police are no closer to solving her murder. In fact, Baton Rouge Police said today they have exhausted all leads and have come up with nothing. The case remains open.

"We don't have much at this time," L'Jean McKneely with Baton Rouge Police said.

In the months following her death, Baton Rouge Police said they believed two suspects were responsible. Evidence submitted to the crime lab came back inconclusive, and no arrests have been made.

Hartley's murder rocked the Sherwood Forest community to the core. A new family lives in the home where Nessa was killed, and there are also new neighbors across the street.

"I'm not scared of living here," Sheika Williams said. "I feel like I'm perfectly safe. Even though crime happens anywhere, I feel like I'm safe here."

The neighborhood recently connected cameras to the Real-Time Crime Center at Baton Rouge Police.

Hartley's widower declined to do an interview, but he did say the past two years have been tough. He said his family holds on to hope that her killer will be arrested someday, and she had no known enemies.