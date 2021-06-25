78°
Afghanistan's capital rocked by 5.1 earthquake

Friday, June 25 2021
By: WBRZ Staff
Kabul, Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan - A powerful earthquake struck Afghanistan early Friday, according to ABC News

Though there were no immediate reports of damage, the news outlet reports that frightened residents fled their homes.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 and was centered near Charikar, about 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The tremor in the Hindu Kush foothills struck 18 kilometers (about 11 miles) below the surface, ABC News says.

